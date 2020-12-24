It’s the most wonderful time of year for AFC Telford's Adam Walker

Adam Walker of Telford battles for the ball

With a home game against fifth-placed Chester tomorrow and a trip to second-placed Kidderminster Harriers on Monday – both in front of home fans – AFC Telford United have a real opportunity to make gains in the National League North promotion race.

And captain Walker is full of the spirit of the season ahead of a cracking festive double.

“These are the games you want to be playing in,” he said. “You know teams like Chester and Kiddy are always going to be up there.

“These are games we should be winning and want to be winning. It’s going to be massively important that we have a good Christmas period, getting in all the lads right, to eat well, sleep well and get ready for the games and see where we go.

“It’s always been the same (for me as a footballer) with Boxing Day games and I’ve always enjoyed Boxing Day games.

“It’s about looking after your bodies. The more important thing is Christmas is ruined if you lose on Boxing Day.

“So we can celebrate later in the year once we’ve got all the points.”

Boss Gavin Cowan is another who loves Christmas.

“It’s an amazing time of year for me, me and my family particularly love it,” he said. “And being involved in football my whole life, it’s one you anticipate and God willing we’ll make sure we put in brilliant performances and be rewarded with results.”

Chester and Bucks are locked together on points in fifth and sixth in the table, but with Boxing Day’s clash at the New Bucks Head to be followed by the reverse fixture at the Deva Stadium on January 2, there could soon be a six-point advantage either way.

And that is why it is important to Walker that Bucks turn up for the busiest period of the year.

“We’ve got a steel about us but it’s about us performing,” he added. “This group of players, as a minimum, should be in the play-offs and we know that as a group.

“That’s not putting pressure on us, that’s what we expect to do and that’s what we will achieve.

“From one to 11, people are fighting for the shirts and people on the outside coming back in want to be playing, that’s what you have to have.

“We need to have that consistently and it’s up to us now to build a bit of momentum over the Christmas period.”

The play-off race is looking particularly tight this season, with a single point separating York City in fourth from Farsley Celtic in 10th.

In fact, it is only nine points from York to the relegation zone, with second-bottom Darlington having played fewer games than anyone – and only half that of some of their rivals.

And Cowan is relishing that competition this season: “There are such fine lines in this league at the moment, look at the teams in and around the bottom five, beating some of the big-hitters.

“There are teams struggling who may excel at the back end of the season, some teams are starting to motor now. It’s going to be a rollercoaster year and whoever can be the most consistent will be up there.

“That is all this is about – one word, consistency. That will really determine who is going to be in the top seven of this league. Anyone can beat anyone, you have to be at it every game otherwise you can be punished.”