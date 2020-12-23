Period of ‘soul-searching’ has boosted Telford striker Williams

Aaron Williams of Telford scores to make it 1-0

Williams, 27, returned to the first-team fold after a period on the bench with a bang, netting a hat-trick at Coleshill Town and a brace at Darlington, both in the FA Trophy.

The striker began the season with three goals in four games but had not started for the Bucks since the beginning of November, having lost his place to forward partners Jason Oswell and Jordan Davies.

Cowan said that the frontman was not bringing ‘other parts of his game’ to the table sufficiently prior to losing his place but the boss feels that after a period of reflection, Williams is back on song.

“It’s all about attitude and application, as a minimum for the football club I have to make sure people go out and apply themselves and have the right attitude,” Cowan said. “Aaron will always have the right attitude, I don’t think it’s anything to do with that.

“But there’s a certain level we expect of players to go out there and contribute. Aaron is all around goals but there are other parts of his game he can bring to the table and he wasn’t doing so.

“We’ve had a little bit of soul-searching and go to where we’ve gone to to get where we are now. “But nothing changes with Az, there’s not been any issues, but as a manager you recognise players need a bit of time out, or a rest, or there is something there.”

Williams was brought to the club on a two-year deal in 2019 and managed eight National North goals last term. He vowed to improve on that record this season.

Cowan added: “That’s difficult when supporters don’t know what ingredients are in the cake, they don’t know what is going on behind the scenes at times, I understand it can be baffling but sometimes players can need a little time out.

“And he has to keep scoring, that’s his job. He’s been brought here to score goals and he’d be the first to say he hasn’t scored as many as he’d hoped or we brought him here for.

“But his return on Tuesday on Saturday, aside from the missed penalty, his performance was brilliant.

“All I ask for attitude and application, I trust in their quality. He got his chance against Coleshill and he took it.