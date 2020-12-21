Gavin Cowan’s AFC Telford out of luck in FA Trophy exit

Telford manager Gavin Cowan

The Bucks drew 2-2 in County Durham, but lost 5-3 in a penalty shootout to exit the competition.

“I think the performance from the lads, both in terms of attitude and application, was magnificent,” said Cowan. “It’s a very strange day – it should never have gone to penalties, and it says something when you’ve got the opposition manager and players and they almost a bit embarrassed and are congratulating you on your performance at the end.”

Cowan’s Bucks had progressed to Saturday’s tie with a record-breaking 10-1 win at Coleshill Town in the previous round, and Cowan’s message to the players was for more of the same, and that’s something he felt they delivered: “They absolutely did. How many times have we hit the bar and hit the post?

“We’ve had a penalty saved, so I suppose it’s just that bit of detail in front of goal, having that composure and just taking a breath.

“We should have seen the game out really, but it was a dominant performance – we really took it on from Tuesday night and we should be in the next round, but it’s not to be.”

Aaron Williams scored twice for the Bucks to added to his hat-trick at Coleshill on Tuesday, while a second-half penalty kick from him was saved by home keeper Melvin Minter.

Williams also had a chance to win the game with a late header, but overall Cowan appears delighted with the previously out-of-favour striker’s response to being out of the side.

“He’d have been disappointed to miss the one in normal time,” said Cowan. “That would have been his hat-trick and probably game over, but he’s played really well again today and maybe we’ve had to go to where we’ve been to get where we are today (with Williams). He is working really hard, which is all I really ask of the players, to show the attitude and application, and the rest is all the bonus.”

Dom McHale crucially had his penalty saved in the shootout, but could have won the game in normal time as Cowan’s side battered the hosts, ultimately to no avail: