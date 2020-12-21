Darlington 2 AFC Telford 2 (5-3 pens) - Player ratings

Jack Byrne of Telford

Russ Griffiths

Little chance with the deflected opener, and wouldn’t have seen much of Hatfield’s free-kick through the defensive wall for the second. Only close to one of Darlington’s spot-kicks.

Helpless 7

Lee Vaughan

Linked well with Davies on the right, delivered a few crosses of his own too. His challenge to win possession ultimately created the second goal. Booked in the closing stages.

Big tackle 7

Theo Streete

Possibly pulled out of position for Rivers’ opener, but largely solid as the hosts were kept on the back foot by the Bucks, reducing his defensive workload.

Solid 7

Courtney Meppen-Walters

The Bucks look better for his return from injury, lending more balance to the defence. Missed a header that brought the Quakers’ first goal. Also had a couple of attempts at goal of his own.

Welcome return 7

Eddie Jones

Another good showing from the 19-year-old Welshman. Looks sound defensively, likes to contribute further forwards and demonstrated plenty of nerve and confidence to score in the shootout.

Loan star 7

Jack Byrne

Does a lot of the ‘dirty work’ in front of the back four, but does it by reading the play rather than flying into tackles. Gives others the platform to display their talents.

Reliable 7

Adam Walker

Strained ankle ligaments at Coleshill and defied any discomfort to provide one of his usual dependable displays. Brought a couple of saves with shots from distance. Substituted.

Played through pain 7

James Hardy

Looked to be much closer to his impressive early-season performance levels. Drifted behind striker Williams to good effect, helping to open up the home defence. Scored in the shootout.

Improved 7

Dom McHale

Another fine showing. Got plenty of shots off, striking the bar with one and being fouled for Williams’ unconverted penalty. The unlucky man in the shootout, denied by Minter.

Dangerous 8

Aaron Williams

Out of favour last weekend, he now has five goals in two games and probably should have netted a second hat-trick. Had a penalty saved and headed wide an opportunity right at the death. Scored in the shootout.

Back in the goals 8

Jordan Davies

Williams get the plaudits, but the way Davies has linked up with him and previously with Oswell are evidence of a versatility, flexibility and willingness to play foil to the main striker adeptly.

Good foil 8

Substitutes

Andy Bond 7 (for Walker 77) Replaced the struggling Walker and stepped straight into his position that you could barely see the join, as you’d expect from a player of his experience.