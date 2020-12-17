Attitude delights Telford boss Gavin Cowan

Gavin Cowan

The Bucks powered their way through to third round on the back of an emphatic 10-1 success against the Southern League Central Division One.

Hat-tricks for Dom McHale and Aaron Williams, along with goals from James Hardy, Lee Vaughan, Jack Byrne and Eddie Jones saw the Bucks achieve their highest score and biggest victory margin in a game since their reformation in 2004.

The hosts weren’t helped by the 18th-minute dismissal of Shay Palmer, but the Bucks were already a goal to the good by that point.

And Cowan was delighted to see his side follow up a hard-earned league point at Kettering on Saturday with a stylish display.

“Footballing wise it was a very impressive performance, but it just followed on from Saturday when I thought the attitude and application was exemplary,” said Cowan. “I was just in awe of their professionalism on Tuesday night.

“It was a tricky game against Coleshill, they had beaten opposition from higher leagues. But I knew if we started fast then we could impose ourselves.

“We won very impressively and I am really pleased with the lads’ attitude and application.

“We were in complete control and it was only going to go one way.

“It’s credit to the lads. I don’t think they got enough credit for their performance at Kettering.

“If people had been there they would have realised the pitch was an absolute quagmire.

“I think they deserved more credit for going out there and putting in a real battling performance.