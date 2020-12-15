FA Trophy: Coleshill‌ ‌Town‌ ‌1‌ ‌AFC‌ ‌Telford‌ ‌United‌ ‌10‌ ‌(ten) - Report

Telford boss Gavin Cowan

Hat tricks for Dom McHale and Aaron Williams, along with goals from four other scorers, meant the Bucks achieved their highest score and highest victory margin in a game since their reformation in 2004.

The hosts weren’t helped by the 18th minute dismissal of Shay Palmer for raising a hand into the face of a Telford player; however, the Bucks were already a goal to the good by that point, returning midfielder Dom McHale netting in the seventh minute from a freekick.

Palmer’s sending-off seemed to rock the hosts and from the resulting free-kick the Bucks Aaron Williams struck low and hard into the bottom corner to double their advantage. Barely a minute later Lee Vaughan’s cross from the right drifted over hapless goalkeeper Paul Hathaway and was ruled to have crossed the line off the far stanchion. Coleshill were reeling and McHale added the Bucks fourth goal on 23 minutes with a low shot inside the near post.

The hosts managed to steady the ship somewhat but was still letting in water and a further two goals arrived before half-time; James Hardy danced around the defender before finishing high into the net with his left foot from 15 yards and McHale got his hat-trick with a low shot past Hathaway on the stroke of half-time.

The Bucks looked a little off the pace early in the second half and some lax defending allowed Giovanni dainty to steer home across in the 47th minute and deny Russ Griffiths a clean sheet. Gavin Cowan then began to make substitutions but his team did not take their foot off the pedal; Williams added his second goal with a thumping header on 61 minutes, Jack Byrne scored his first goal for the club with a 72nd minute header and Stoke City loanee Eddie Jones smashed a 25 yarder through Hathaway for the ninth,

With time ticking down, Williams added his hat-trick marker, driving the ball under Hathaway from 12 yards to take the Bucks into double figures and to record a victory that had Cowan purring with pleasure at his side’s attitude and application.

Teams

AFC Telford United: Griffiths, Vaughan, Streete, Meppen-Walters, Jones, Byrne, Walker (c) (Bond 45), Hardy, McHale, Williams, Davies.

Unused substitutes: Rawlins (gk), White, Bower.

Scorers: McHale (7, 23. 45), Williams (19, 61, 89), Vaughan (20), Hardy (43), Byrne (72), Jones (79).

Cautions: McHale.

Coleshill Town: Hathaway, Hendrickson, Carter-Byrne, Higginson, Palmer, Tymon, Tonge, Halsall, Dubidat (Webb 45), Willis, Dainty.

Unused substitutes: Fitzharris,

Scorer: Dainty (47).

Cautions: Carter-Byrne.

Dismissal: Palmer,

Referee: Michael Barlow.

Assistants: Ryan Smith, Andrew Ellis.