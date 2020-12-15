AFC Telford braced for a tough Trophy test

Telford manager Gavin Cowan

The Bucks are the favourites as they head to Pack Meadow for the second round clash, with Coleshill two divisions below the National League North outfit.

But the Southern League Division One Central side put five past Matlock last time out in the competition, and Cowan knows not to underestimate them.

“They’ve beaten Bromsgrove and beaten Matlock, so they are no mugs,” he said.

“Having seen some of their footage and done a bit of intel, they’re a good side.

“They’ll put up a real stiff test for us and we’ve got to be at our best.

“They’re very hard-working and can play a bit as well. They’re athletic in wide areas.

“They’re no pushovers. They’ll be a tough test and we have to be ready for it.

“The emphasis is on making sure you set a precedent – set your stall out and work extremely hard.

“You take teams lightly at your peril. We’ve already experienced it this season with Chasetown, what a scare we had there (in the FA Cup), and the test they gave us because we were lethargic in our start.

“It’s important we start fast and match them for endeavour, attitude and application – and then hopefully our quality will shine through.”

Cowan has had to deal with a large number of injuries so far this campaign and the situation has not eased up for this tie.

In fact, it has become even more difficult as both Brendon Daniels and Jason Oswell were forced in the 0-0 draw at Kettering in the league at the weekend with suspected hamstring injuries, and neither player is expected to feature against Coleshill.

“We want to try to get everyone fit as injuries have just been horrendous, but nobody will feel sorry for us, so we’ve got to work with what we’ve got,” said Cowan.

“It would be nice to have a clean slate and everyone fit for selection, but we’re just not there at the moment.

“It is what it is, so we have to keep working hard and trying to get the results in.”

Ultimately, though, Cowan insists tonight is about making sure they go into it with the right mentality.

The draw with Kettering on Saturday helped lift spirits, even though Daniels and Oswell picked up injuries, and the Bucks chief wants to see the same ‘attitude and application’ he got from his players in Northamptonshire

“I thought we were excellent,” said Cowan.

“The pitch was an absolute cow field, wasn’t it?

“I’m not really sure you can say it was a football match.

“It was some form of sport, but certainly not a football match.

“It was an absolute slugfest, but our attitude and application were impeccable.

“How we played the pitch was really good. I was really pleased with the lads’ attitude and how they approached it.”

On how things have gone as of late for his side, Cowan added: “We’ve been a little inconsistent, but injuries have played a part in that.

“We’ve had to adjust and we’ve done well.

“At the moment, it’s a bit like playing snakes and ladders.

“You get yourself into a positive space, but then back to earth.

“The players just need to be a bit more consistent in their approach.