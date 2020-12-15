AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan hoping to start Trophy run

Telford boss Gavin Cowan

The Bucks are gearing up for a behind-closed-doors second round tie at Coleshill Town.

And having got all the way to the semi-finals in 2018/19 – eventually bowing out to Leyton Orient – Cowan would love to do something similar and bag some much-welcome prize money along the way.

“Especially for us, as I suppose we are a cash-strapped club. Our budget won’t be as big as others,” he said, knowing a win at Coleshill will clinch £3,750.

“That’s just the reality of where we are and any sort of income is welcome, for any club but especially ours.

“So, we want to do well in cup competitions, get as far as we can and have the experiences of previous years. Another semi-final would be brilliant, and maybe do one better, but we’ve got to focus on beating Coleshill first and do that.”

The Trophy run in Cowan’s first season in charge helped bring the feel-good factor back to the New Bucks Head after a tough few years for the club.

And on if he still thinks about it, he said: “Yes, when it gets brought up, absolutely. It was a fantastic experience for everyone involved. I’m still disappointed we didn’t get to the final, to be honest.

“It’s one of them where you look back and have real positive memories that brought everyone together, part of a great journey.”