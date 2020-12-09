Gavin Cowan: Right person needed to replace Darren Acton as AFC Telford keeper coach

Darren Acton stood down from his role as Bucks goalkeeper coach due to work commitments

Darren Acton left the club last month, citing work commitments as the reason why he could not fulfil his Bucks role.

The 46-year-old, who began his playing career with Telford as a teenager, only rejoined the club earlier this year after 18 months with Solihull Moors.

Now, Cowan is on the lookout for a replacement, but he insists they will only bring someone in if they are of the same standard.

“The radar is already out there looking for another goalkeeper coach, but we have to bring in the right one,” Cowan said. “If we can’t bring in the right one then we won’t be bringing anyone in.

“If someone comes across the radar that is of the standard of Darren then we’ll look to get them to step into his shoes.”

As well as his goalkeeping coach, Cowan regarded Acton as a good friend.

Although he is ‘deeply disappointed’ to see him go, the 39-year-old believes Acton made the right call for him.

“It came very quickly and it was disappointing to see Acco go,” he said. “He’s brilliant at his job, a really great goalkeeper coach.

“But ultimately in these times you have to put your family and your job first.

“There’s tough times all around and people are just glad to be in employment at the moment.

“He couldn’t jeopardise that and I completely understand it. We had a good conversation about it and the door is left open for him of course.

“But I don’t see any change there.

“I’m deeply disappointed but it is what it is.

“Spending time with the family at the moment is the most important thing, as well as securing your job.