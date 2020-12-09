Blow for AFC Telford United fans hoping to watch their side after away FA Trophy draws

AFC Telford fans hoping to see their side in action for the first time since March have been left disappointed. Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS201920-049.

Gavin Cowan's men enter the competition in the second round next Tuesday at step four outfit Coleshill Town.

Should they progress, they will then travel to the winner of either National League North rivals Darlington or step four side Northern Premier League side City of Liverpool on Saturday week, December 19.

Telford last weekend received the green light from the National League and Telford and Wrekin Council for up to 2,000 supporters to return to the New Bucks Head.

But supporters hoping to catch a first glimpse of their side in competitive action since March have been left disappointed by the outcome of today's draw.

Therefore, the first chance to cheer on their team remains the Boxing Day league clash at home to Chester.

The Bucks head to Kettering Town this Saturday hoping to respond from last Saturday's reverse at Farsley Celtic, but league action is then parked for a fortnight as the delayed Trophy action takes priority.

Second round hosts Coleshill reached this stage after an impressive 5-2 victory over higher-ranked Matlock on Tuesday night.

Coleshill were forced to play night's tie behind closed doors after Warwickshire was placed in tier three of government's coronavirus restrictions.