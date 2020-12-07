Farsley Celtic 2 AFC Telford 0 - Player ratings

Jason Oswell of Telford battles for the ball with Chris Atkinson

Russ Griffiths

Wasn’t hugely called upon outside of the goals and saved well on a couple of occasions when Celtic did get a clear sight of the target. Little he could do about either goal.

Solid 7

Lee Vaughan

Didn’t want to be on the losing side and it showed. Close to scoring in the first half and tried to drive forwards in the second. Drawn into an unpleasant incident, but seemed to learn from it. Booked.

Tenacious 7

Eddy Jones

The Stoke City youngster will have learnt much from this game; a real test of character as much as ability. A tough first half, but stuck to his task and almost scored, Byrne touching his shot wide.

Tested 6

Theo Streete

Knew he was in for a bruising afternoon from his early encounters with the abrasive Spencer. Adapted to the task, but would have known he’d been in a game.

Strong 7

Zak Lilly

Took an early whack that many have unsettled both him and his side, but his response was positive. Still learning but showed good composure.

Composed 7

Jack Byrne

Dug in on a difficult surface and helped get the Bucks moving; almost levelled the scores, deflecting Jones’ effort wide. Booked for dissent.

Frustrated 6

Adam Walker

A ‘leads by example’ captain, but like his team-mates took a while to roll up his sleeves. Once he did, he looked to make challenges and offer some goal threat from midfield.

Threat 7

Andy Bond

A heavy pitch wouldn’t have done him many favours after only a handful of games following a long period of inactivity. Decent in possession, but not hugely influential.

Quiet 6

Jordan Davies

Made a couple of those now familiar penetrating bursts, but was generally well-marshalled and any direct efforts on goal were restricted. A frustrating afternoon.

Subdued 6

Dom McHale

Looked the man most likely to find a way through the Celtic defence, but blotted his copybook with the sending-off. One shot well saved by Drench, but his needless second booking cost his side momentum and he will be absent next weekend.

Dismissed 6

Jason Oswell

Will be disappointed not to have scored. The focal point of attacks, had efforts with both head and feet that were off target, or on target and blocked.

Industrious 7

