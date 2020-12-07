Fans allowed to return to AFC Telford

Telford fans

The Bucks have received permission from the National League and Telford and Wrekin Council to host 2,000 fans for home matches.

Currently, the Boxing Day visit of Chester in National League North is set to be the first fixture fans can attend, unless the Bucks are drawn at home in the next round of the FA Trophy, which is scheduled for Tuesday, December 15.

“We are really excited to be given approval to open the stadium to our supporters,” said Telford operations manager Luke Shelley.

“There has been plenty of hard work behind the scenes to have all the correct safety protocols in place to ensure everyone is safe when they return.

“It is vital that we all work together to follow the rules and keep us all safe.