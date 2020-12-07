AFC Telford United hopeful of Courtney Meppen-Walters return

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Last Updated:

Gavin Cowan is hopeful that defender Courtney Meppen-Walters can make his AFC Telford return from injury at Kettering on Saturday.

Courtney Meppen-Walters has been injured for almost two months. Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS202021-033.
Courtney Meppen-Walters has been injured for almost two months. Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS202021-033.

The powerful stopper has not featured for the Bucks since limping out of the 1-0 victory over Gateshead on October 17 with a hamstring injury.

But he was an unused substitute at Farsley Celtic last Saturday as Telford's bid to make it three National League North wins on the spin ended in a 2-0 defeat.

"I was in two minds (about playing him) with the pitch. He wouldn't have been able to play a full game," Cowan said.

"If we get a good week of training into him then he'll certainly be available again but he was probably a little way off.

"We'll assess him again this week and start to get some competition for places."

Meppen-Walters is one of a number of key players who have been struck down by injury for Telford, including Brendon Daniels, Shane Sutton and Henry Cowans.

Sport
Football
AFC Telford United
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News