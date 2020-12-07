AFC Telford United hopeful of Courtney Meppen-Walters return

The powerful stopper has not featured for the Bucks since limping out of the 1-0 victory over Gateshead on October 17 with a hamstring injury.
But he was an unused substitute at Farsley Celtic last Saturday as Telford's bid to make it three National League North wins on the spin ended in a 2-0 defeat.
"I was in two minds (about playing him) with the pitch. He wouldn't have been able to play a full game," Cowan said.
"If we get a good week of training into him then he'll certainly be available again but he was probably a little way off.
"We'll assess him again this week and start to get some competition for places."
Meppen-Walters is one of a number of key players who have been struck down by injury for Telford, including Brendon Daniels, Shane Sutton and Henry Cowans.