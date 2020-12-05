AFC Telford man Henry Cowans set for expert opinion on injury

Henry Cowans

The problem, which involves the tendons in the leg muscle, has already seen Cowans miss more than a month of football, having started the season brightly.

The 24-year-old was challenged to prove himself in pre-season by boss Gavin Cowan and Cowans caught the eye with a series of impressive displays, as well as proving important versatile cover as the Bucks coped with an injury to Brendon Daniels.

“He’s quite a way away yet,” Cowan said of Cowans. “It’s a really complicated one with the tendon in his quad.

“He’s been sent to experts and had scans that have been looked into in quite some detail. It’s a bit of a strange one.

“We’re waiting for a final analysis but we’ll know it’ll be some time.”

Cowan added: “He was doing ever so well, he’d been awesome. He was arguably our best player through pre-season and then when we had to swap (Lee) Vaughany over on to the left he played an integral part on the right as well as in midfield.”