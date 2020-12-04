Gavin Cowan: Farsley trip will be revealing for AFC Telford

Telford manager Gavin Cowan

The Bucks have overcome a Covid scare, after a staff member this week returned a negative test, and tomorrow’s National League North test in West Yorkshire will go ahead as planned.

Cowan says there are no frills attached to visiting Farsley’s home of The Citadel and that a physical test on a difficult pitch will be revealing for his Telford side.

But the Bucks, like their hosts, are in good form after two wins in a row as they strive for consistency.

“We’ve got two tough games now, Farsley away and Kettering away, on pitches that aren’t anywhere near what our pitch is,” Cowan said. “It’s going to be tough to play on against tough teams. I think we’ll really see what we’re about now.

“I think we’ve got enough about us in the changing room to one, play football, and have a battle if we need to. It’ll be an interesting couple of weeks.”

The boss added of a difficult week, in which Tuesday’s home clash against Hereford was postponed: “As manager I was absolutely gutted – you want to keep that momentum, the players were on a high after two wins and we were at home on a game we felt we could go and win.

“It was really disappointing, but we can only play the cards we’re dealt – it was just another blow.

“But we’ve got back to training and are preparing for what is going to be a tough game, but we’ve got to be totally ready.”

Courtney Meppen-Walters and Brendon Daniels are nearing returns from hamstring injuries, but not quite ready. Shane Sutton is close to coming back from a broken toe.

Tomorrow’s clash sees eighth host fourth in a contest behind closed doors due to West Yorkshire being placed in Tier 3 of the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Telford then head to Kettering Town, who as it stands will be permitted supporters, on Saturday week before a first chance for fans to return to the New Bucks Head possibly coming if they are drawn at home in the FA Trophy on Tuesday, December 15. Neighbours Shrewsbury Town welcomed up to 2,000 fans to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Wednesday and former Salop defender Cowan admits that has whetted the appetite for Bucks fans to return to the terraces.

“There was disappointment on Tuesday as we had a little bit of a scare and the game couldn’t go ahead – that was a blow as we had good momentum and wanted to keep that going,” Cowan added.

“Now we have a little wait for the fans to come in, but we literally cannot wait for the fans to be back involved.