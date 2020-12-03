Gavin Cowan eager to get the best out of Dom McHale at AFC Telford

Dom McHale of Telford scores

McHale, 24, has been a revelation since working his way into Cowan’s starting thoughts in recent weeks, netting four goals in five games to sit joint-top of the Bucks’ scoring chart with Jason Oswell.

Left-footed McHale, a former youth prospect at boyhood club Manchester City, had a nomadic football existence bouncing around several non-league clubs before taking his chance while on trial at Telford in the summer. And Cowan admits helping players such as McHale thrive is a part of management he cherishes.

“Someone with that ability, sometimes you see it as a bit of a challenge, can you get the best out of someone that not a lot of people have got the best out of,” Cowan said of McHale.

“I’m very honest with the players and it seems to me that it really stimulates some of my players. Sometimes that comes with a lovely flutter of compliments and sometimes it comes with a bit of chastising.

“That’s the respect I have for my players. He really revels in that, he likes to know where he stands.”

“Everyone knows his ability but equally he has to prove himself as the man.”

McHale, who recently became a father for the first time, marked the birth of his daughter with the opener in a defeat at Gloucester, and strikes in wins at Darlington and Bradford Park Avenue.

He was also influential as Cowan’s men consolidated their position of fourth place in the early National League North by beating Guiseley at home last time out. McHale struck the woodwork with one of several trademark efforts from outside the box.

Cowan added: “We’re working really closely with him to make sure he’s on the right path and that he stays hungry and doesn’t get complacent.

“He’s on fire and has done really well over a short period of time, but that doesn’t make for careers and success. He has to continue that. He’s certainly got all of the ability.

“We feel that maturity is an element that he’s added not only to his life but football as well and we’re hoping he can continue to play with that sort of form.”

Meanwhile, Bucks are set to return to action at the weekend after the result of the Covid test that resulted in Tuesday’s postponement with Hereford had been returned negative. The club said in a statement last night a staff member who had been in close contact with the first team squad had shown symptoms of Covid-19. However, they received a negative result yesterday, meaning the Bucks will return action on Saturday at Farsley Celtic

Elsewhere, Northern League clubs were last night voting on whether to resume their season following the end of lockdown.

Market Drayton Town are among clubs who can admit fans after being placed into Tier 2 of the government’s coronavirus restrictions, but others in the league have been placed in the highest, Tier 3.

Town are due to resume their league campaign at Stamford on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Midland League – in which Haughmond play – has followed the West Midlands League in delaying its return to action until at least December 19.