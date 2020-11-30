AFC Telford 2 Guiseley 0 - Player ratings

Zak Lilly scores to make it 1-0

Russ Griffiths

Gavin Cowan will be delighted that his goalkeeper barely had a save to make. One moment of confusion with Streete but Telford survived.

Untested 7

Lee Vaughan

The boss labelled it his best game since returning. An excellent display, a brilliant cross for Lilly and neat feet to win the penalty. His energy was relentless. Back four may suit him more.

All-action 9

Theo Streete

A couple of ropey moments for the experienced defender where his team-mates covered well but otherwise won his headers and interceptions well.

Steady 7

Zak Lilly

Headed the opener after the break and defender Lilly had an excellent afternoon. His composed defending caught the eye, and he was strong too.

Stellar 8

Eddy Jones

Looks an extremely talented young player. Has settled with Telford and is growing in each game.

Fine delivery from the left, a real boost his loan is extended.

Promising 8

Jack Byrne

As good as a display without the ball as you will see.

The defensive midfielder, nicknamed ‘Ratty’, ratted out all danger. His positioning and work rate was exceptional.

Intelligent 8

Adam Walker

The new captain is enjoying an outstanding season. Playing as a midfield ‘8’, he is becoming more effective going in both directions and clearly relishes being a leader with the armband.

Leader 8

Dom McHale

A rare 90 minutes without a goal but the in-form midfielder was still a thorn in Guiseley’s side. He is so effective, keen to let fly from all distances and angles. Shaved the post.

Dangerous 7

Jordan Davies

Another gem possibly unearthed. Davies’ running is relentless, the Welshman is an extremely unselfish worker.

Busy on the right in the first half and had the confidence to bury the penalty for his first Bucks goal late on.

Livewire 8

James Hardy

A return to something like the creative schemer’s best. He mostly found himself on the left as an inside forward in a role that suits him.

Tricky 7

Jason Oswell

Relishes the physical battle and won it for most of the afternoon. Will be disappointed to have send a first-half header wide.

Presence 7

Substitutes

Harry Bower (for hardy, 88), came on for a late debut...n/a;