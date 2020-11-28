Gavin Cowan: Lee Vaughan 'awesome' in AFC Telford win

Gavin Cowan

The 34-year-old helped Cowan's hosts break the deadlock in the second half against the Lions with a peach of a cross that was powerfully headed in by defender Zak Lilly.

And Telford secured their first back-to-back league wins of the campaign when Vaughan was tripped in the Guiseley penalty area after some nifty feet bamboozled George Cantrill and Jordan Davies rammed home from the spot.

Cowan was delighted with the impact of Vaughan, who returned to the club this summer after a decade away and will make his 200th Bucks appearance at home to Hereford on Tuesday.

He said: "It was a great ball from Lee, I thought he was awesome today, that's the best I've seen him and that's what I remember Lee Vaughan to be like.

"I think he's settled a bit more now, with the transition of going to work and being more part-time.

"I think we can expect more performances like that, so I'm pleased. It's a phenomenal ball and Zak's desire to get across the man in the middle of the goal was really rewarding and no less than we deserved."

Davies' penalty, his first goal for Telford, sealed the win that helps keep Telford fourth and close the gap on the sides above them in the National League North.

Guiseley finished with 10 men after Prince Ekpolo was shown a straight red card for a late tackle in the second half.

Cowan added: "We were really good, it was probably not as easy as it looked, I thought Guiseley were really brave on the ball and tried to play, we'd anticipated that.

"The lads managed the game, got to grips with them tactically and in the second half we had that belief and put the foot on the pedal. It was really good all round.

"I just felt (at half-time) we had to be a bit braver on the ball, I spoke to the players about being braver on the ball and things we'd worked on in training on Thursday.

"I think they applied that really well in the second half. We should really have been in front in the first half - and after the way the season was going a few weeks ago we were not taking chances and being punished - was there going to be a little gremlin on the shoulder?

"But I asked the lads to be brave and have freedom and courage to do what we asked them to go and do, because if it doesn't go right it's our fault.

"A few tactically changes brought us into the game, gave us the confidence to go forward and was the catalyst to go and get the win."

Davies was typically full of running and a real thorn in Guiseley's side on an afternoon where the Bucks were good value for their points.

The boss said: "I think that's an insight into the personality of Jordan. He's here for pure attitude, application and tenacity and he grabbed the ball and good luck to anyone trying to get it off him.

"I thought great for him if he's that confident, there's no fear there. He works so hard for the group.

"I'm not going to say who it was but it wasn't down for Jordan, but at that time they made a decision and Jordan wanted to take it."

Cowan confirmed that impressive loan left-back Eddie Jones, who was initially on a one-month deal from Stoke City, has extended the loan until the end of January.