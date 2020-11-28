AFC Telford blow as Hereford refuse fixture switch

A general view of the New Bucks Head

Following the government’s announcement of post-lockdown measures, and that Shropshire falls into Tier 2, the Bucks will be allowed to have 2,000 fans return from Wednesday, December 2.

The National League North match with Hereford is scheduled for December 1 and after Telford requested to have it moved to the next day, their opponents refused.

A club statement read: “We are very disappointed with this news as we are very confident that the New Bucks Head is ready to allow supporters to return which it has been since our safety advisor group passed the stadium inspection back in October.

“We have already seen other clubs in the National League North, South, National League and EFL working together to rearrange games by 24 hours or more so that supporters, sponsors and families can watch their teams again so it baffles and frustrates us that Hereford are unwilling to move one game by 24 hours.

“The football club will now prepare to welcome supporters back to the New Bucks Head on Boxing Day when we welcome Chester. Tickets & hospitality details will be released after the 16th December government tier review.”

Manager Gavin Cowan this week accused Hereford of not ‘playing ball’ as he urged them to agree to the fixture change.

In a statement of their own Hereford have cited the National League are not authorising for fixtures to be moved. It read: “When coming to this decision we have taken a whole host of factors into consideration, including the availability of our players who, being part-time, have other commitments outside of the usual matchdays.