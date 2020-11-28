AFC Telford 2 Guiseley 0 - Report

Adam Walker of Telford closes down Prince Ekpolo Lee Vaughan of Telford tackles George Cantrill Dom McHale of Telford gets away from Gabrial Johnson Edward Jones of Telford (on loan from Stoke City FC) battles for the ball with Jon Lufudu Jordan Davies of Telford battles for the ball with Jon Lufudu Zak Lilly of Telford scores to make it 1-0 Zak Lilly of Telford scores to make it 1-0 Zak Lilly of Telford scores to make it 1-0 Lee Vaughan of Telford is fouled by George Cantrill Jordan Davies of Telford acores to make it 2-0 Jordan Davies of Telford acores to make it 2-0

Defender Lilly powered in a header from a superb Vaughan cross for his first goal of the season before striker Davies opened his account for the club with a penalty won by Vaughan to seal the points on a cold afternoon.

It was a deserved win for Gavin Cowan’s side against the West Yorkshire visitors, who finished the contest with 10 men after Prince Ekpolo’s red card for a foul on Jack Byrne at 1-0.

Telford remain fourth, three points off third after a fifth win in 11 league games, with a performance and result that will undoubtedly please the manager. It was the perfect way for Cowan’s injury-ravaged Bucks to build on victory on the road last time out for their first back-to-back league wins of the season.

Davies, Vaughan, Lilly, Jack Byrne, Eddie Jones and Adam Walker all put in excellent performances for the Bucks, with mid-table Hereford to visit on Tuesday in the final fixture before fans can return to watch their side.

In collecting the points Telford were also able to end a run of three without a win at home.

The Bucks, still missing four key men through injury, were also without suspended new midfielder Andy Bond - serving a one-match ban for his sending off in the win at Bradford Park Avenue last week.

Cowan, who again named a back four which featured Lilly and Theo Streete at its heart, replaced Bond with forward Davies, who operated in a role on the right of the Bucks attack.

The hosts were grateful to the availability of defensive midfielder Byrne, who had been an injury concern having picked up a hamstring strain last week.

There is some good news on the fitness front for Telford. Defender Courtney Meppen-Walters was out running ahead of kick-off and is understood to be nearing a return.

Brendon Daniels was also running as he steps up his comeback from a second hamstring injury of the season.

The visitors had enjoyed something of a turbulent campaign so far. They arrived in Shropshire winless in seven in all competitions, a previous victory coming in early October.

The Lions, managed by ex-Telford man Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill, found themselves down in 19th with just a solitary win from six league attempts.

Their season had been struck by a coronavirus outbreak, resulting in a two-week break from training. By comparison, the Bucks have completed their full 10-game league quota.

They did welcome back main forward Kaine Felix from injury, having also signed right-sided player Jon Lufudu on a dual registration from Ashton United an hour before kick-off at a cold, foggy Bucks Head.

Guiseley set their stall out early with a couple of long throws as their chief weapon to threaten the Bucks box.

But Telford, with the powerful Jason Oswell helping out, dealt well the high balls and a lively counter-attack created a real opportunity for the hosts.

Good closing down by skipper Walker allowed the ball to drop into the path of Davies, who had the entire of the Guiseley half to run into himself, but an unfortunate bounce meant the chance got away from Telford.

In-form midfielder Dom McHale was scheming from midfield and a powerful charge and clever reverse ball almost freed Davies.

Down the other end Byrne covered well after a loose Streete pass out of defence.

Oswell powered past right-back Jon Lufudu but his strike was well blocked by Prince Ekpolo before Felix skied a volley in the box for the Lions.

It was an open contest but the Bucks were on top and began taking a grip on the fixture. Davies, in particular, down the right was a thorn in Guiseley’s side.

McHale shot low at keeper Brad Wade from distance before the clearest chance so far on 19 minutes. Oswell was somehow left all alone from a James Hardy right-sided corner and the striker could only loop his header wide across goal.

There was concern from a Bucks persuasion as keeper Russ Griffiths dropped to the deck under seemingly no pressure. After initially signalling a sub, Griffiths was able to continue following treatment to his right leg by Aaron Lambley.

Powerful visiting skipper Hamza Bencherif tried to catch out Griffiths with a shot from around halfway inside his own half.

Cowan’s men went closest yet 10 minutes before the break as McHale ignored the unmarked Vaughan to his right and saw a low reverse shot from 20 yards shave the right post.

Telford were the better side but Guiseley were not content to just defend, Nathan Newall and Gabriel Johnson combining well but the latter’s cross just missed a team-mate.

Referee Liam Marshall was left red-faced on the stroke of half-time, slipping on the damp surface, almost doing the splits and inadvertently tackling Hardy. The man in the middle limped away clutching his hip.

Indeed Mr Marshall did not emerge for the second period. One of his assistants took the whistle while an official from an onlooking fellow National North took the flag to run the line on this nearside in front of the Main Stand as the fog continued to descend on a winter afternoon.

Cowan changed shape, sending Davies up front with Oswell and shifting McHale to the right.

Telford were let off the hook 10 minutes after the restart. A mix up between Streete and Griffiths almost proved costly, as Felix crossed to the back post and Newall was guilty of blazing well over from six yards. It was a sitter.

And the Bucks made their visitors pay just a minute later. Vaughan crossed brilliantly from the right flank and the cross was perfectly met on the charge by defender Lilly, who powered his header beyond Wade.

The opener threatened to open the floodgates as the hosts stamped their authority on the contest.

McHale was at the central to much of the action, with a shot deflected behind before a second struck Byrne and a third flew over after Hardy’s neat run.

Walker, who had been tireless in midfielder, stole the ball and shot low at Wade from distance.

Guiseley were struggling to contain the Bucks and Davies sent a tough finish wide across goal after running on the shoulder of the defence.

And the Lions’ task was made even tougher with 20 minutes left as defender Ekpolo was shown a straight red by the stand-in referee for catching Byrne late in midfield.

The visitors were almost handed an unlikely way back into the clash in comical fashion as Vaughan’s backpass surprised Griffiths, who was out of his goal, but mercifully the pass ran behind for a corner and was not on target.

But Telford stepped back on the gas and put the game to bed. Byrne worked it well to McHale, who used Vaughan’s overlap and the tireless right-back’s tricky feet won a stonewall penalty for George Cantrill’s clear trip.

Davies was handed the chance at a first Bucks goal and buried his spot-kick down the middle with plenty of power and meaning for a deserved goal.

The points were secure. The Lions spurned a couple of late openings before Cowan was able to hand run outs to Matt Barnes-Homer and a competition debut for Harry Bower, who fired over from an angle before opting to square when well-placed to shoot on a pleasing afternoon for Cowan’s Bucks.

Teams

AFC Telford United (4-3-3):

Griffiths; Vaughan, Streete, Lilly, Jones; Byrne, Walker ©, McHale; Davies, Hardy (Bower, 88), Oswell (Barnes-Homer, 88).

Subs not used: Rawlins (gk), White, Williams.

Guiseley (3-4-2-1):

Wade; Mbeka, Bencherif ©, Cantrill; Lufudu, Kellett (Wafula, 74), Ekpolo, Newall; Hey (Howarth, 79), Johnson; Felix (Haw, 67)

Subs not used: Curries, Cowan.

Referee: Liam Marshall