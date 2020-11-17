Gavin Cowan: Telford need to show more football intelligence

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Last Updated:

Gavin Cowan called for more 'football intelligence' from his AFC Telford players after they slipped to a disappointing 1-0 home reverse to Chorley.

Telford manager Gavin Cowan
Telford manager Gavin Cowan

The Magpies pinched all three points late on through former Bucks winger Elliot Newby's deflected winner on an evening where neither side created much in front of goal.

For Jamie Vermiglio's Chorley it was a first league win of the season, while the hosts were unable to build on a victory at Darlington.

"It's really disappointing. I don't think we deserved to win the game but I don't think we deserved to lose it either," Cowan said. "It just shows the very fine margins with the deflected shot.

"I don't think we threatened them enough, I think they came and set up brilliantly. We knew they were a team in a false position, the players knew that.

"It's hard to criticise the attitude and application because we gave our all but didn't do enough to penetrate them and create enough chances. The game was very, very even.

"But it only takes one chance and just our luck they get a deflected shot going in the bottom corner.

"I'm not going to criticise the players' effort but we need to have more footballing nous and intelligence."

Telford, who are sixth in National North, went closest through a Jason Oswell header, Jordan Davies volley and Aaron Williams' late free-kick.

Sport
Football
AFC Telford United
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News