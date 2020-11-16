Darlington 1 Telford 2 - Player Ratings

Theo Streete of Telford heads towards goal

Russ Griffiths

Another solid display from the former Chester keeper. Made a number of really good saves from open play, free-kicks and at close range too as the hosts toiled for an equaliser.

Impressive...8

Lee Vaughan

A good, solid day at the office from the right wing-back. Always tenacious, Darlington’s goal came from his side of the field but that wasn’t down to Vaughan.

Solid...7

Eddy Jones

The Stoke academy loan player was recommended to Telford boss Gavin Cowan by former Bucks and Shrewsbury man Dave Hibbert, and he should be pleased with a steady display on his debut.

Steady...7

Zak Lilly

A late booking took the gloss off a little, but Lilly was otherwise a calm presence in defence, reading the game well and keen to bring the ball out and play too.

Composed...7

Shane Sutton

His task of marking the nippy livewire Campbell wasn’t a straightforward marking job of the sort he enjoys, but the fact Campbell’s influence waned says much. Limped off with a broken toe.

Reliable...7

Theo Streete

A poor clearance from the defender led to Darlington’s goal, Streete unable to recover and keep pace with Sousa. Recovered from that with a better second half.

Improved...6

Adam Walker

Has taken the captaincy in recent matches and inspires those around him with his industry. Got forward well and formed a decent partnership with Bond.

Inspiring...7

Andy Bond

The 34-year-old has a wealth of experience, and slotted in well on his debut. Nothing flashy about him but the impression is he does the simple things well.

Effective...7

Dom McHale

Capped a memorable week with the winning goal, having become a father last weekend. Also scored at Gloucester in midweek and operates effectively behind the front two.

Match-winner...7

Jordan Davies

An eye-catching first start, his pairing with Oswell looks to have great potential. Just keeps on running and harrying. Deserved a goal.

Lively 8

Jason Oswell

Davies gets the plaudits but Oswell softened up the Darlington defence. A real handful and could have added another couple to his game opener.

Threat...8

Substitutes