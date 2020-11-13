AFC Telford's Dom McHale can flourish on and off pitch after a momentous week

Dom McHale of Telford

The 24-year-old became a father to daughter Malaya on Sunday, before scoring on his first start for AFC Telford United two days later, writes Lewis Cox.

McHale, a former Manchester City youngster, was handed a deal after impressing Gavin Cowan as a trialist in pre-season. He has had to bide his time, but eye-catching cameos from the bench earned the midfielder – who has had something of a nomadic experience with a host of clubs in recent years – a ‘deserved’ first start.

He repaid Cowan with an early goal in an excellent first-half display at leaders Gloucester, but the Bucks lost the influential Brendon Daniels to injury, meaning McHale was shuffled out wide, and the visitors fell apart late on.

Cowan’s depleted ranks head to Darlington tomorrow needing an upturn in results having taken just a point from four National North games, with McHale set to feature again – despite the inevitable sleepless nights at home.

“He was awesome in the first half on Tuesday, he was unplayable. I think three of their players got booked trying to chop him down,” Cowan said.

“He was causing all sorts of problems, but then I unfortunately had to move him out to the left because we didn’t really have any other options.

“It’s been a big week for him. I like to have a close relationship with my players, I’ve been in constant contact with him. He’s got his first little one born now so it’s a good challenge for him. But it’s the best challenge you could wish for.

“He’s come in and been brilliant, excellent coming off the bench. He deserved his start the other night and I thought he really took it.

“He struggled in the second half, cramping up because he hasn’t played, he’s been stuck in a hospital ward for two days! So it was tough on him but we’ll look after him.”

McHale won deals at league clubs Barnsley and Oldham after leaving City in 2014, in between varying spells at 13 different non-league clubs and a brief time playing in Cyprus. Cowan has previously said the midfielder has all the tools to have an impressive career.

“You’d hope so,” the Bucks boss replied when asked if it was a coming of age period for the midfielder. “It’s baffling when someone of his ability has not gone on and achieved.

“But I think it’s more of a mentality thing that has now switched on, with the little one coming along it’s something that is bigger than you.

“The kids become the most important thing. Already you can see him revelling in it – if he can flourish on and off the pitch then I hope that for all my players and everyone I know.”

With Daniels, Henry Cowans and Courtney Meppen-Walters missing through injury as well as the suspended Jack Byrne, Cowan will need the likes of McHale to step out the shadows and shine.

Telford sit 10th after seven league games. The Quakers, by contrast, have played just three.