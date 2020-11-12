Squad size bites Telford hard

Gavin Cowan

The Bucks lost Brendon Daniels to injury for a second time this season during Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat to National League North leaders Gloucester City. However, Cowan will be forced to shuffle his own pack – with finances tight as fans remain locked out of grounds due to the coronavirus.

“We chose to go with a small squad this year and hope that we could keep players fit, but that’s come back to bite us on the backside,” said Cowan. “There’s not a lot we can do about it. We’re in a pandemic, the club haven’t really been helped out by the National League in truth. The way the funds have been distributed is somewhat crazy.”