Squad size bites Telford hard

The Bucks lost Brendon Daniels to injury for a second time this season during Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat to National League North leaders Gloucester City. However, Cowan will be forced to shuffle his own pack – with finances tight as fans remain locked out of grounds due to the coronavirus.
“We chose to go with a small squad this year and hope that we could keep players fit, but that’s come back to bite us on the backside,” said Cowan. “There’s not a lot we can do about it. We’re in a pandemic, the club haven’t really been helped out by the National League in truth. The way the funds have been distributed is somewhat crazy.”
Bucks are receiving £30,000 a month for three months as part of a deal the National League struck with the government to allow the campaign to start last month. But that does not cover what has been lost from not having fans at the New Bucks Head.