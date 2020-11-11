Gloucester 4 AFC Telford 1 - Report

Dom McHale of Telford scores to make it 1-0 Zak Lilly of Telford battles for the ball with Khaleem Bailey-Nicholls Telford players look shell-shocked after Gloucester score a fourth Dom McHale of Telford scores to make it 1-0 Gavin Cowan Dom McHale of Telford is tackled by Tommy O'Sullivan of Gloucester Brendon Daniels of Telford is fouled by George Carline

To add insult to injury they also lost the influential Brendon Daniels to what appeared to be a recurrence of the injury which kept him out of action for four weeks.

It all looked promising in the opening 45 minutes, particularly when the visitors took the lead within two minutes.

Midfielder Dom McHale marked his first competitive start for the club, as well as the birth of a new daughter on Monday, with a goal. When he closed down home keeper Louis Moulden the home custodian’s kick rebounded off McHale and trundled over the line, McHale following in to make sure.

City weren’t behind the long, however. After 12 minutes, a Bernard Mensah cross from the left struck the outstretched arm of Daniels for a clear penalty – the Tigers’ Akwasi Asante paused in his run-up before calmly dispatching the ball past Russ Griffiths, the keeper going left as Asante went to his right.

The Bucks continued to give as good as they got and looked easily a match for the home side. McHale in particular was troubling the Tigers back line and three players went into the referee’s notebook for fouls on the midfielder. Daniels went close with a couple of direct free kicks whilst defender Alex Whittle snuck between two books defenders but headed wide as the score stayed level.

Bucks keeper Russ Griffiths proved equal to City’s best efforts and things looked to be going well.

However, two minutes before half-time, Daniels went down on the halfway line and was forced to limp off the field. The shuffle in formation, with Jordan Davies slotting into McHale’s position and McHale switching to the left, possibly unbalanced the Bucks.

They stayed in the game for the opening 15 minutes of the second half, but when midfielder Jack Byrne gave the ball away in a dangerous position, Asante added to his tally for the season with a shot that was deflected as it flew past Griffiths.

There followed a long stoppage after a clash of heads between City’s Ben Morgan and Tommy O’Sullivan, the latter going off injured. Play had barely restarted when the Bucks fell two goals adrift; City worked the ball across the edge of the box to Mensah and he fired in a real whiplash of a shot that beat Griffiths high to his right.

Worse was to follow – the hosts had their tails up and on 75 minutes, Matt McClure, the National league North player of the month for October, added a fourth with another terrific finish.