Russ Griffiths has been impressed by Telford professionalism

Russ Griffith

The former Everton, AFC Fylde and Chester shot-stopper has been Gavin Cowan’s No.1 this season and admits he has been struck by the club’s professionalism since initially checking in on loan before lockdown in March.

The Bucks began the National North campaign unbeaten with three, including two victories against last season’s play-off contenders, but have lost back-to-back games against Boston and Alfreton heading into today’s clash against Southport.

“One of the first things I mentioned to the gaffer when I first came on loan was how professional I thought the club was,” said 24-year-old ex-Everton academy keeper Griffiths.

“For me, having played at a higher level, the professionalism we have at Telford is probably more than I’ve seen at higher levels, in the league above and possibly League Two.

“That’s credit to the club, staff and players that are in. Everyone at the club knows we’re pushing to be the best we can, so the professionalism needs to be there.”

Griffiths, who trains under goalkeeper coach alongside Telford’s young keepers Ash Rawlins and George Scott, added: “It’s great, the only problem is I just wish we were full-time so we can really kick on, but that’s the frustrations of non-league and obviously everything going on at the moment.

“Promotion this season would definitely put us close to being a full-time team, I think.

“Obviously I’m not too clued up on the finances and budget, but if we were to be promoted the club would want to be full-time next season in the National League.”

Having dropped into the part-time game, Cheshire-based Griffiths, who was born in Kent, revealed has taken on shifts as a courier to tie him over alongside gym work and training sessions.

“We had a lot of time off over lockdown and everyone saw the people coming in, everyone was quite excited and the boys knew as soon as we were back in training we had to hit the ground running and be on it,” Griffiths added.

“All the fundamentals are there for us, excellent facilities, great coaches and goalkeeper coach.

“Everything is there now for the players to kick on and make themselves better personally and do better for the club too.”

The keeper said of working under coach Darren Acton: “With a goalkeeper coach like Aco I’ve been able to improve already.