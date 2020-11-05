Adam Walker keen to prove his worth with Telford

Adam Walker sprints

The 29-year-old joined the Bucks last year and linked up with Cowan for the third time in his career, after playing alongside him at both Nuneaton Town and Solihull Moors.

The pair are close friends and now in his second season working under Cowan as a manager, Walker insists he has had to prove his worth to be in the team.

“I have a lot of respect for him on and off the pitch,” Walker said.

“When you come to a club, to start with there’s probably a bit more pressure but we had a relationship off the pitch and it made me want to work even harder.

“To prove that I don’t just start, it’s about how I play.

“Hopefully last year proved that with my performances and the only way to carry that on is to continue to play well.

“That’s my only goal – and to win football matches.”

Walker came through the academy at Coventry City and played twice in their first team in the Championship in the 2008/09 season.

And it is that experience that is serving him well now at Telford.

“It’s not just myself, there’s some very experienced lads,” Walker said.

“Back in the day the gaffer was the experienced one. Unfortunately I’m creeping to 30, so I’m in that bracket now. It’s nice to have some experienced lads as well as some young lads within the ranks, which I can help and push them forward.