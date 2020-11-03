Non-league set for lockdown

Gavin Cowan

Hundreds of clubs across the Midlands are braced for another period of uncertainty when the new lockdown comes into force on Thursday.

There is an expectation every division beneath National Leagues North and South, which are classed as “non-elite”, will be halted for at least a month while stricter government measures remain in place.

And though the FA are hopeful the season will be able to resume in December, they have already contacted clubs and leagues to gauge their thoughts in case there is an extended delay.

A number of matches scheduled for tonight across the region were scheduled to go ahead as planned, although a number of others have been postponed. But they were likely to be the last for some time, with Midland League chairman Mike Joiner claiming a temporary halt to the season appeared “inevitable”.

Joiner and his fellow board members were due to hold an emergency meeting last night before reporting to clubs. He said: “Even if the FA were able to convince the government football below the elite level can continue, there is no incentive for clubs to play matches behind closed doors.”