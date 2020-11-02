Gavin Cowan calls for goals from all Telford departments

Gavin Cowan

The Bucks went down 1-0 to a second-half Danny Clarke goal, as forwards Aaron Williams and Jason Oswell, who each have three goals from five league games, found their opportunities limited by a stubborn Alfreton defensive unit.

Cowan said: “It’s all well and good, from four-and-a-half games out of five, the performances have been, to a point, very good, but we’ve got to start converting.

“We’ve got to start converting these chances from everyone; the forwards, the wing-backs, the midfielders and centre-halves; everyone’s got to play their part.”

The visitors made it difficult for Cowan’s team, but the manager had no complaints about that: “We have to be accountable.

“It’s not up to them to get out of our way; we’ve had plenty of chances, not just to get a draw but to go on and win the game, but no-one will feel sorry for us. Those more critical supporters amongst our fans won’t, but that’s OK, because they want us to win football matches and so do I, so do the players.”

Cowan felt his team were drawn away from their game plan by Alfreton’s style, and that they “didn’t get going”: “In the first half we went back-to-front too early, and too often, which played into their hands; their centre-halves have just got to head it and kick it. At half-time we addressed that, and we started to play through lines and get on the ball. You wouldn’t have been too shocked if we’d won two or 3-1, but credit to Alfreton.