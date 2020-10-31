Gavin Cowan wants more from Telford duo

Telford manager Gavin Cowan

The Bucks duo have enjoyed an encouraging start to the campaign, with three National League North goals apiece that have helped Telford to sixth ahead of today’s visit of Alfreton Town.

The front two have fired a couple of crackers from distance in their early tally but Cowan feels their haul should be higher still.

Cowan said: “Yes (they have three each) but they could be on five or six each.

“I think that’s my message to them at the moment. Their performances all-round are really good.

“Jason Oswell’s performance against Boston and Aaron Williams’ performance against Blyth, in terms of the games themselves, they are two excellent performances.

“But they could be converting more. Three each is great, but for the amount of chances we’re creating and the way we’re dominating in games, they could be converting more.

“So it’s great they you three each, but should you really have five each?”

Former Wrexham frontman Oswell, 28, and ex-Peterborough front-runner Williams, 27, have both enjoyed prolific campaigns at National North level in previous seasons, with Stockport County and Brackley respectively.

Cowan said of his side: “In the main there have been good performances, but we’re still a bit of a new group, starting to learn, and are in good shape.