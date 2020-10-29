Russ Griffiths: AFC Telford won’t be lacking in character

Russ Griffiths of Telford

Griffiths, 24, joined the Bucks on a permanent deal over the summer after making two appearances on loan from previous club Chester just before the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Kent-born goalkeeper was one of a number of changes made by boss Gavin Cowan over the summer as the Bucks chief prepared for an ambitious assault on National League North success.

And Griffiths feels the changes have brought a better group of characters together at the New Bucks Head.

He said: “That feelgood factor has to come from us. We’ve got a good vibe and mood around the camp and that’s a key factor in what we’re trying to achieve.

“Things automatically change going into a new season, but we’ve got new characters in the squad.

“We’ve got a lot of players that are more outgoing and that will do more for the team.

“Altogether the players that have come in are more willing to do more for the team. We’ve got more characters who are able to express themselves to do more.

“We’re a team that want to win the league or if not push to be in the top seven and play-offs. Whereas I think last season it was just a maybe team.”

Cowan’s troops suffered a first defeat of the new league season in losing at last season’s beaten play-off finalists Boston last weekend. Telford sit fifth after two wins from their first four games.

“I think having big characters in the squad is massive. The gaffer’s brought players in that are winners,” added Cheshire-based Griffiths, who came through the youth ranks at Everton before a spell in Scotland with Motherwell.

“We’ve still got lads from last season, like Theo Streete who is a massive character and big part of the team. There are lads like Walks (Adam Walker), who have been there a couple of seasons and is solid every week and is also a good character.

“Everyone knows about Vaughany, everyone knows the way he is, but also lads like Ratty (Jack Byrne), players the gaffer has worked with before, so he knows will come in and do well but will bring a lot off the pitch as well.”

Griffiths, who is training under keeper coach and former Telford keeper Darren Acton, has so far played every minute in league and cup for the Bucks, with ex-Market Drayton keeper Ash Rawlins providing competition.

After two games under Cowan on loan from Chester last season, the goalkeeper saw a move to Shropshire as a sound option during the summer.