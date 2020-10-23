AFC Telford pair fighting it out for vacant role

TELFORD COPYRIGHT MIKE SHERIDAN Ross White of Telford closes down Jude Oyibo during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between AFC Telford United and Alfreton Town at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Thursday, December 26, 2019...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS201920-036.

Courtney Meppen-Walters is set for an extended period out of the side with a hamstring injury sustained last weekend, which is set for a scan today.

Long-serving Bucks duo White and Lilly are the back-up stoppers bidding for a first start of the season in place of Meppen-Walters ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Boston United.

White came from the bench last weekend and helped the Bucks to an impressive clean sheet success against Gateshead and Cowan has thrown down the gauntlet.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity,” said the Telford chief. “Signing Courtney never guaranteed he’d be a regular, you have to come and earn it and he did that in pre-season as the natural left-sider with experience and quality.

“Now he comes out his misfortune could be the gain of the other two. They have to scrap it out now. Shane as well, they have to perform. We’ve got the luxury of good selection to come in.”

“It’s a bit of a given,” Cowan said on ensuring Meppen-Walters’ loss is not felt. “There doesn’t need to be a conversation about that.

“As a footballer you have to earn your right, and perform to be in the team. It’s nothing personal. I’ll always pick the team best to win matches.”

On Meppen-Walters, the summer signing from Chorley, the boss added: “We’ll know more after training (last night) where we’ll analyse him and book him in for a scan.

“We just needed to have a quick look at him. He feels quite good in himself but it’s not a good one. We’ll know more as we go along but I’m positive it’s not as bad as we originally thought. But it’ll still be time on the sidelines.”