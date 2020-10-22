Telford to receive first part of government cash

The funding allowed AFC Telford United’s season to get under way earlier this month

The £10million package was agreed just days before the season kicked off earlier this month, with clubs warning that the campaign would not get under way unless funding could be guaranteed.

That money is now beginning to make its way to clubs in the National League’s three divisions, with the Bucks among clubs set to receive £30,000 a month for the first three months of the season.

Fans have not been allowed to attend games because the National League and above are classed as ‘elite’ levels – despite teams just one division below being allowed as many as 600 supporters in at a time.

National League Premier outfit Wrexham are among seven clubs who will receive the highest tier of funding of £95,000 per month, while the remaining 16 clubs in the division will get £84,000 a month each.

At National North and South level, Chester, Dulwich Hamlet, Hereford, Maidstone United and York City will receive £36,000 per month each, with everyone else – including Bucks – getting £30,000 a month each.

Meanwhile, Bucks boss Gavin Cowan believes he is working with the best group of players he has during his time at the club. And he is also happy with the Bucks’ squad size.

“I would say it’s deliberate,” Cowan said of his smaller squad. “I know people have been outspoken about us having a lot of money, which isn’t the case.

“We have only cut by a small amount because the club want to achieve.

“With squad size, you want as many players as you can pick from. I remember when I was at Fleetwood, I think we had 30 pros sitting in the changing room before the game.

“You want numbers but we are where we are. In terms of quality this is probably the best group I’ve had.

“I’ve been really pleased with performances. We’ve conceded two goals from open play in five games. It’s great to have ambition and setting targets but it’s important to have perspective.”

Cowan is also pleased with Bucks’ determination to play good football.

“I’ve felt we’ve been quite pleasing on the eye since my appointment and do play attractive football, but not to our detriment I’d have thought,” he said. “Sometimes we do have to play ugly and we have that in our armoury.”