Gavin Cowan: Telford players must earn right to play

Telford boss Gavin Cowan

The Bucks chief has named the same starting XI in his last three games. Telford’s one change so far this term, enforced after the opening-day FA Cup tie at Chasetown, has been to replace the injured Brendon Daniels.

Cowan, whose side welcome Gateshead to the New Bucks Head in the National League North tomorrow, is working with a smaller squad this term and tempered recruitment around his 3-4-1-2 system, but stressed that his starters must continue performing to remain first choice.

“The players have to earn the right to stay there. I’ve got lads (on the bench) chomping at the bit,” Cowan said. “The other night Dom McHale came on and really impressed, unlocked doors. Jordan Davies has loads of enthusiasm and offers a different dimension.

“It’s a small squad. But we have Ross White back and Zak Lilly and youngsters really keen to get into the squad. We want to keep a settled side but you have to earn the right to stay in. You can’t just think ‘the gaffer’s going to keep picking the same team’ – that’s not the case, people have to perform individually and collectively.

“It’s nice to keep continuity and it’s a sign of a really good team over the course of a season because it shows consistent excellent. So I’ll keep doing it as long as they keep performing.

“But if individuals (come on) and start to impress they will earn the right to be in the team.

“There’s a couple of lads I played with, but there’s no favourites here. It’s about the football club.”

The Bucks welcome back defender Ross White to the fold after he missed the last two games with a niggle.