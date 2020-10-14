Telford MP calls for Bucks fans to make a return at ground

AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head ground. Photo: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress.

The Telford MP said she "fully supports football stadiums being allowed to reopen safely as soon as possible – with social distancing implemented".

It comes amid a growing campaign from football clubs for the readmission of fans, and widespread concern about the financial implications of empty stadiums.

Ms Allan said she had written to the Sports Minister, Nigel Huddleston MP, to "request fans be allowed to return to the club’s grounds".