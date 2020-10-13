AFC Telford target next level with community spirit

Gavin Cowan

The club now lease the entire New Bucks Head stadium from Telford & Wrekin Council, a move labelled ‘a calculated risk’ by boss Cowan.

But the Bucks chief, whose side are in FA Cup third qualifying round action at Leiston tonight, stresses the ambitious move is a statement of intent.

And now, where possible given the current Covid restrictions, Cowan wants to see the public back the move by using the West Stand facilities, including bar and restaurant, wherever possible. “It’s huge. First and foremost people have to realise it’s a calculated risk but I think it shows real ambition from the football,” Cowan said. “It shows a real faith in the community, because ultimately they’ll be the ones using it.

“I think it’s a huge statement. Aside from the business and day-to-day logistics in helping us long-term, the club are showing real ambition and a clear pathway in making the club better which is everything I’ve been shouting from the rooftops since I took the job.

“The community are going to have to come out and utilise the facility for it to be successful.

“The investors will be the community and support, invest in the new project the club have stuck their necks out to be better.”

Cowan said the move, cited as one of the most significant since the club’s formation in 2004, offers revenue streams and make the Bucks more investable – though insisted that investment must come from the community.