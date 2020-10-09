AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan: Opening triumph now in the past

Gavin Cowan

The Bucks chief was keen for his players to enjoy their 3-0 victory over fancied side Brackley on Tuesday night, but maintained there ‘can’t be complacency’ as Telford make the long journey to Northumberland.

Blyth opened up with a 4-0 defeat at Guiseley in midweek. They were second-bottom of the National North before last season’s curtailment.

“It’s a hard one to balance because obviously the players are going to be through the roof,” Cowan said. “But we have to very much focus on the fact we can’t be complacent.

“It was brilliant and I told the lads to enjoy it, anyone who was standing outside the changing room after the game would hear that. They’re a lively group, which I’m very pleased about – with people like Theo Streete and Lee Vaughan in there it is going to be lively. I wanted them to enjoy it and they have to build momentum, confidence, freedom to enjoy themselves and courage in what they set out to do.

“We’re just very much looking for that consistency.

“So, yes, enjoy Tuesday night, Wednesday, yesterday morning, but as soon as we have training there is no more talk of Brackley, it’s gone, and focus on Blyth.

“It does offer a little bit of reassurance. After the Chasetown game you wondered how much credit goes to Chasetown or if we were off the ball.

”But looking at the amount of teams that went out on that day, it made me feel a lot better afterwards. It was a better win than it felt at the time.

“It’s a natural human reaction, as confident as we are in what we are doing, a 3-0 win backs up what you believe in for the coming months.”

Left winger Brendon Daniels was assessed last night at Love2Stay in Shrewsbury for the hamstring injury picked up in the FA Cup win at Chasetown.

Daniels, who has operated at left wing-back for Telford, is set to be sidelined for a few weeks.

Lee Vaughan is likely to continue in that role, with Henry Cowans at right wing-back.

“It’s a hamstring injury. It looked OK on Saturday, Az (Lambley) says there is a 4cm area now,” Cowan added.

“It doesn’t look great but it is settling down. I would imagine it’s going to be a few weeks.

”He’s hugely disappointed, but in terms of character he was in the dressing room on Tuesday night getting around the lads making sure they were ready.