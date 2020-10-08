Adam Walker: Standards driven up by quality new AFC Telford additions

Adam Walker

The Bucks backed up progression to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup with a stunning 3-0 victory over Brackley Town in the National League North curtain-raiser on Tuesday night.

Boss Gavin Cowan has been vocal of his expectations ahead of a third season in charge, stating that ‘everything had led up to’ the upcoming campaign, ahead of which he has made some astute additions to his squad, the likes of Courtney Meppen-Walter, James Hardy and Jason Oswell.

“There’s been massive changes and I’m excited about what this group could do this year,” said experienced central midfielder Walker.

“At the end of the day we’re all here to win something. That’s the aim and I definitely think we can achieve that this year with the group of players we have. It’s not only having good players, it’s the mindset of having a winning mentality and hopefully that is showing.

“In the FA Cup (at Chasetown) we were 1-0 down and last year we would’ve crumbled but instead we kept going, got a great goal from Hards (James Hardy) and Jordan Davies does ever so well and gets the winning penalty.

“It shows we’ve got strength in depth. The subs have been brilliant.”

Powerful defender Meppen-Walter, 26, won promotion from National North with Chorley, while attacking schemer Hardy, 24, has shone at this level with AFC Fylde and striker Oswell, 27, has been prolific with Stockport County.

Meppen-Walter overcame a muscle injury at Chasetown to feature against Brackley on Tuesday, where Oswell netted the all-important second goal with a fine header and Hardy, Telford’s star man, cracked in a stunning third.

Ex-Brackley man Walker, a regular in Cowan’s midfield last season, has started both games this term.

He added on the calibre of recruitment: “It lifts everyone and it’s also about standards. There’s nobody in that team who is guaranteed to be playing week in, week out.

“So unless you’re playing to a standard and at the top of your game then you’ll find yourself out the starting XI. That’s the competition you need, as well as good lads driving the team forward.

“There’s not one lad whose head is drooping not playing, everyone is involved and wanting to win and will play a massive part.

“The Conference North is a long season and if you do well in cup games it’s even longer. This season is in a shorter time period and we need a squad for that.”