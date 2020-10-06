Telford v Brackley - Match preview

TELFORD COPYRIGHT MIKE SHERIDAN Telford manager Gavin Cowan during the FA Cup 2Q fixture between AFC Telford United and Chasetown at the Scholars Ground, Chasetown on Saturday, October 4, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS202021-029.

Gavin Cowan’s side welcome Brackley Town – who have finished in the play-offs in each of the last three seasons – to the New Bucks Head for tonight’s league curtain-raiser.

Midfielder Walker knows the threats Brackley will pose better than most. He spent three successful seasons with the Saints before joining Telford in 2019. He was due to be best man at skipper Gaz Dean’s wedding last month but the pandemic scuppered those plans.

“I know them better than most. I know them very well personally but I won’t be speaking to them until after the 90 minutes,” insisted Walker, 29.

Kevin Wilkin’s Brackley contended play-off action when action temporarily resumed in July. Having finished fourth on the points-per-game formula, they lost out on penalties to Gateshead.

“They were unlucky,” Walker added. “They’ve got a good core of players they’ve had for a number of years and have recruited well.

“You always expect Brackley to be up there. We’ve got to give them that respect because they are a good side, but we’re going to be up there as well and that’s what we’ve got to believe in. If that’s the case then we have to put a performance in.”

Brackley have added experienced campaigner Wes York to their frontline, alongside ex-Kidderminster hitman Ashley Chambers and Bradley Rolt, a highly-rated 17-year-old on loan from Peterborough United.

“It’s gutting we can’t have the supporters behind us,” Walker said of tonight’s clash. “They’re great at home and it’s a shame, but we’re just happy the season can be resumed.

“We want to kickstart and get on a run so when supporters are allowed back they’ll see us at the top end of the table.