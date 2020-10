Telford manager Gavin Cowan

Gavin Cowan's side beat Chasetown on penalties in the second qualifying round, booking their place in the next round - which could bring in more than £5,000 should they win.

Leiston currently sit bottom of the Southern League - Premier Central division having lost all three of their games so far this season.

Telford's league season kicks off this week, with the Bucks facing Brackley before travelling to Blyth Spartans.