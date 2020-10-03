Telford and rivals to share £10m boost

Telford manager Gavin Cowan

The league confirmed last night it had received confirmation of a ‘significant financial grant-aid support’ after more than a week of talks.

It is understood the total package will total £10m and is designed to cover the first three months of the campaign up until the New Year.

The situation will then be reviewed, with the hope spectators will be able to return to matches at some point during the season.

Clubs already feeling the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic had been thrown into further turmoil when plans to allow fans back into stadiums were postponed last month.

Though clubs were last night still waiting to discover what proportion of the funds they will each receive, confirmation of the bailout agreement means the season can start as planned. Bucks, who play in National League North, begin their campaign with an FA Cup second qualifying round tie at Chasetown.

Meanwhile, Henry Cowans has been challenged to take his pre-season form into the new campaign after earning a deal at AFC Telford United.

“He’s been brilliant but his big challenge is to take it into the season,” said Bucks boss Gavin Cowan. “I’ve seen many a player turn it on in pre-season and have that motivation to earn a deal, so the next thing for his mental state is to push on and maintain the standards he’s set.

“There has been a very high standard and we’ve probably seen what we all knew Henry Cowans was capable of and why I decided to bring him back in.