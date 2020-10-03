FA Cup: Chasetown 1 AFC Telford United 1 (4-5 pens) - Report and pictures

The Scholars were in the ascendancy and Griffiths had to palm the ball over the bar from a long range effort from left winger Alex Curtis.
Telford forced a good save from on loan goalkeeper Elias Rouse with their first real effort on goal.
The hosts deservedly took the lead a minute before half time. Leading goalscorer Joey Butlin curled in a superb free kick from outside the penalty area.
For the third FA Cup tie running, the hosts were reduced to ten men with Ryan Wynter receiving a second yellow card.
Telford made their advantage count and levelled with a long range shot from James Hardy flew into Rouse's top corner.
And it was the Bucks who snuck through on penalties.