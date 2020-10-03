FA Cup: Chasetown 1 AFC Telford United 1 (4-5 pens) - Report and pictures

Telford's Russ Griffiths watches on as Oliver Hayward's penalty flies over to give the Bucks the advantage Jordan Davies of Telford is congratulated by Russ Griffiths after he strikes the winning penalty to send Telford through to the next round Telford's James Hardy during the FA Cup 2Q fixture between AFC Telford United and Chasetown at the Scholars Ground Telford's Aaron Williams and Oliver Hayward of Chasetown Jason Oswell battles for the ball during the FA Cup 2Q fixture Telford manager Gavin Cowan during the FA Cup 2Q fixture Telford's James Hardy during the FA Cup 2Q fixture between AFC Telford United and Chasetown James Hardy scores to make it 1-1 during the FA Cup 2Q fixture between AFC Telford United and Chasetown at the Scholars Ground

The Scholars were in the ascendancy and Griffiths had to palm the ball over the bar from a long range effort from left winger Alex Curtis.

Telford forced a good save from on loan goalkeeper Elias Rouse with their first real effort on goal.

The hosts deservedly took the lead a minute before half time. Leading goalscorer Joey Butlin curled in a superb free kick from outside the penalty area.

For the third FA Cup tie running, the hosts were reduced to ten men with Ryan Wynter receiving a second yellow card.

Telford made their advantage count and levelled with a long range shot from James Hardy flew into Rouse's top corner.