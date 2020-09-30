Menu

AFC Telford's Jordan Daniels off the mark in friendly

AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United’s new striker Jordan Davies struck for the Bucks in their friendly against Birmingham City’s under-23s but it was not enough to stave off defeat against the full-timers.

Jordan Davies scores to make it 2-2 during the pre-season friendly fixture between AFC Telford United and Birmingham City U23

Davies – who divides his time between working in a chip shop and playing football – notched the Bucks’ second equaliser of the evening to make it 2-2 last night with just four minutes left on the clock.

However, Blues hit back seconds later to grab the winner at the New Bucks Head.

Birmingham has taken the lead after scoring early in the second half but were pegged back soon after thanks to an Adam Walker strike.

The visitors regained the lead before Davies slipped the ball underneath an advancing city keeper late on to level once again.

But Blues took the honours with their third in the dying minutes of the game.

