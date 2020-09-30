AFC Telford's Jordan Daniels off the mark in friendly

Davies – who divides his time between working in a chip shop and playing football – notched the Bucks’ second equaliser of the evening to make it 2-2 last night with just four minutes left on the clock.

However, Blues hit back seconds later to grab the winner at the New Bucks Head.

Birmingham has taken the lead after scoring early in the second half but were pegged back soon after thanks to an Adam Walker strike.

The visitors regained the lead before Davies slipped the ball underneath an advancing city keeper late on to level once again.

But Blues took the honours with their third in the dying minutes of the game.