AFC Telford fans up for the FA Cup

Non-league clubs were dealt a hammer blow last week when the government cancelled plans to allow fans to return to watch live sport events from October 1.

But 400 supporters will be permitted into the FA Cup second qualifying round against Chasetown because the Scholars are not classified as an ‘elite’ side unlike teams in the National League pyramid.

Telford have been granted 15 per cent of that allocation and have opened a ballot – which closes at noon today – for fans to apply for tickets.

With demand to see the club’s first competitive game of the season sure to be high, the Bucks are prioritising supporters who regularly travel to away games and season ticket holders.

The tickets will not be placed on general sale.

Meanwhile, Telford fans can watch tonight’s friendly with Birmingham Under-23s online. The match will be streamed on their YouTube channel.