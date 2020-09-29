Menu

Advertising

AFC Telford fans up for the FA Cup

By Russell Youll | AFC Telford United | Published:

Sixty lucky AFC Telford fans will get to attend their FA Cup clash at Chasetown on Saturday.

The New Bucks Head

Non-league clubs were dealt a hammer blow last week when the government cancelled plans to allow fans to return to watch live sport events from October 1.

But 400 supporters will be permitted into the FA Cup second qualifying round against Chasetown because the Scholars are not classified as an ‘elite’ side unlike teams in the National League pyramid.

Telford have been granted 15 per cent of that allocation and have opened a ballot – which closes at noon today – for fans to apply for tickets.

With demand to see the club’s first competitive game of the season sure to be high, the Bucks are prioritising supporters who regularly travel to away games and season ticket holders.

The tickets will not be placed on general sale.

Meanwhile, Telford fans can watch tonight’s friendly with Birmingham Under-23s online. The match will be streamed on their YouTube channel.

AFC Telford United Football Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News