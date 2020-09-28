AFC Telford look for a new cash stream

All non-league clubs were dealt a hammer blow last week when the government cancelled plans to allow fans to return to watch live sport events from October 1.

That led the National League putting out a statement saying their season may not start on October 3 as planned.

With fears fans may not be able to return for some time, the Bucks have decided to stream their friendly with Blues under-23s on their YouTube channel.

Supporters will be able to watch the match for free.

But the club are using the game to trial streaming and have asked fans how much they would be willing to pay should league games also be broadcast online.

Supporters can have their say on the club’s official Twitter page where they are conducting a poll.

The match against Blues kicks off at 7.30pm.

A statement from Telford said: “The fixture will be streamed live on the AFC Telford United YouTube site for free as we explore a few options ahead of the new season.”