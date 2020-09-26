Telford boss Gavin Cowan calling for common sense on fan entry

Under current government guidelines, all clubs at National League North and National League South level are classed as elite sport, the same as Wolves, Villa and West Brom in the Premier League – meaning fans cannot attend matches because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, one division down from the Bucks, clubs are allowed up to 600 fans in attendance – and Cowan hopes ‘common sense can prevail’ with the new season now just a week away.

“Having had long talks with the chairman it is just a bit of desperation for us, really,” admitted Cowan. “We were hoping that common sense can prevail.

“Look at clubs like Nuneaton in the week, who have equal or a bigger budget than us and they are not classed as elite sport. Why we ever went down that route I’ll never know?

“But they get the chance of 600 people in the ground.

“I just hope common sense prevails otherwise football as we know it isn’t going to exist.

“There needs to be some sort of bailout, which I don’t expect, or just some common sense. With the stats if we are sensible, social-distancing with precautions, then we need to get back to our lives.

“I understand people are aware of health of safety but there are other elements here, peoples’ mental health – I know that’s a buzz word at the moment – but peoples’ lives as well.”

Advertising

The National League are currently in discussion with the government over a potential bailout – but club directors across its three divisions have warned that millions of pounds will be required.

Bucks have played pre-season in friendlies in front of fans – but only at lower-division sides such as Stafford Rangers and Ellesmere Rangers.

And after being drawn away to Northern One South East club Chasetown in the FA Cup second qualifying round on Saturday, October 3, there will be 60 tickets available to fans through a ballot.

Pre-season games against fellow National League clubs Wrexham and Notts County have been played behind closed doors.

Advertising

“You might play for a few weeks (without fans) but it’s just not sustainable,” said Cowan. “The money runs out. How can we go to Ellesmere with 300 people in the ground, but we can’t have one person at the New Bucks Head with all the facilities we’ve got?”

And Cowan insists supporters would be safe at the New Bucks Head, with Covid-19 protocols in place – so he remains hopeful that the ruling will change in the near future.

“I would be shocked if common sense doesn’t prevail,” he added. “I can’t understand why that would be the case unless it was a stance of ego.

“Especially at our ground, look at how much the club have spent making sure we’re ready. The £15,000 we had from the Premier League, I’m not sure there’s much change from that.

“You see Pryce Builders all over the ground, a lot of that is voluntary, the chairman putting his hand in his own pocket.

“We have brilliant facilities. You walk around our ground there’s no mistaking it, you can be safe.

“I’m absolutely sure clubs at our level have been doing the same. There’s got to be common sense otherwise the alternative is it goes to the wall and that just can’t happen for the community.”