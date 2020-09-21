Gavin Cowan wants problem solvers at AFC Telford

“They showed the reasons why they’re full-time, and we’re slightly behind them, but it was a good day for us in terms of problem solving and building relationships, so there were lots of positives there for us too,” said Cowan.

County used the game to tune up for their FA Trophy semi-final with Harrogate Town on Tuesday, and Cowan felt the quality of the opposition was exactly right for where the Bucks are in their preparations for an October 3 start: “You’re starting to see a little bit more of what we might look at the start of the season, but today’s been about building and getting more minutes.

“At this stage of pre-season, we want to have these really stern tests – we want to be on the back foot, and to be able to problem solve. Notts County played a type of formation where ordinarily we might have changed it, but we just wanted to stick to what we want to do.

“There’s a big influx of players who’ve come through the door, and they need to be ready, and with no excuses, once we get to the start of the season. It’s great for them to build relationships, to get to understand each other and each other’s characteristics.”

Aaron Williams netted the Bucks solitary goal from the penalty spot, cutting the visitors lead to 2-1; a third goal added some gloss to the score, although James Hardy was denied a goal when the officials failed to spot his header had crossed the goal-line, something Cowan was able to take in good spirits: “I’m really pleased, even though I’m obviously disappointed with the result. I know it could have been 3-2 if the referee had seen the one that’s gone over the line, but it’s immaterial really. We got a really good work out, with lots of positives, but lots to work on too.”