Premier League cash is a boost to AFC Telford

The Bucks’ coffers have been bolstered by £15,000 from the top flight’s matchday support fund to help the club prepare for the restart of football and safe return of supporters to the New Bucks Head.

The money will help the club pay for the increased costs of staging games, hand sanitisers, PPE, temperature checking, barriers, floor markings transport to games and much more that is needed before fans can return.

Luke Shelley, football operations manager, said: “The matchday support fund grant is a massive boost to AFC Telford United at this difficult time. There has been so much work gone in behind the scenes to ensure that our stadium is safe and giving our supporters the confidence to know that they are entering a safe environment.

“We would like to thank Football Stadia Improvement Fund for the support which has helped to ensure we have everything in place to comply with the FA guidelines.”

The matchday support fund is managed by the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF), which is financed by the Premier League and supports non-league and women’s football pyramid clubs with the cost of improvements to their grounds.