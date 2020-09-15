AFC Telford United boost as National League ask government for fans to return in season opener

National League bosses have written to Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden for permission for fans to be in place for next month's kick off.

Football across the National League is set to return on Saturday, October 3 – when AFC Telford will be in FA Cup action. The Bucks begin their National North season at home to Brackley Town on Tuesday, October 6, where they hope fans will be present.

In a statement, the National League say it 'fully recognises the overwhelming necessity to protect people’s health and wellbeing' but the league's restart 'depends' on live attendance as clubs' largest source of income.

Clubs, including Telford, have calculated a reduced capacity, taking into account social-distancing measures, which are expected to be around the 20 to 30 per cent level in accordance with Sports Ground Safety Authority guidance.

But league bosses have asked the government to permit up to 1,000 spectators in all grounds as a 'temporary solution' from next month – following today's news that the EFL will hold several pilot events this weekend which will permit 1,000 fans.

National League chairman Brian Barwick said: "The National League restart depends upon crowds being allowed back in stadiums as live attendance is our clubs’ largest source of income.

"The Government urgently needs to set out a credible pathway for the safe return of supporters, and to ensure our football clubs can continue to function, and to perform their significant role in the sporting life of the country.

"We are proud to be a national competition with strong local connections.”