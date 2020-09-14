Gavin Cowan’s working on the finer details in AFC Telford preparations

The Bucks – who are due to start the league campaign on October 6 against Brackley Town – had Aaron Williams and trialist Dominic McHale score at Marston Road.

Cowan swapped his entire XI at half-time, and he said: “There are little details that need to improve, and some of the rust comes off; Stafford are a good side and play a formation that’s quite complicated, so you have to create a bit of detail to deal with it.

“On the whole I’m really happy; really happy with the lads getting more minutes and coming through it injury-free.

“It’s just that bit of detail and development moving forwards.”

Former Telford trialist Joe Cuff put Stafford in front before Williams equalised from close range.

McHale then put the Bucks ahead in the second half, with Jamie Sleigh’s strike seeing it finish 2-2.

Former Manchester City youngster McHale was one of a number of trialists who featured, grabbing his third goal of pre-season.

And Cowan added: “Trialists in both halves did themselves proud; I didn’t see that anyone let themselves down but there are a lot of factors that come into signing someone, finances for us being one of them.

“This will probably be the last game where we look to do 45 minutes and 45 minutes; now it’ll be about building their minutes up, so it’s been a great exercise for us so far. We’re still in our building phase but we’re in a good place.”